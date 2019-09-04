Google/YouTube Agrees To Pay $170 Million For Children’s Privacy Violations

Google will pay $170 million to settle claims by the Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney General Letitia James that YouTube illegally collected personal information from children without their parent’s consent.

The record fine, which had been anticipated after news reports that Google was about to settle the case, has ramifications across all platforms, as so much of kids’ viewing habits have shifted to online devices. Parental and consumer groups had called on the FTC to investigate.

According to the FTC, Google and YouTube will pay $136 million to the agency, and $34 million to New York. The federal regulators said that the fine was the largest the FTC had ever collected for violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, which was passed in 1998. The law restricts websites from the collection of information from kids under the age of 13.

In the complaint, the FTC and the New York Attorney General’s office claim that YouTube violated the law by collecting tracking information from viewers of YouTube channels directed at children, and then earned “millions of dollars” by using the “cookies” to target ads to those channels’ viewers.

The law requires disclosure of their tracking practices and parental consent.

FTC Chairman Joe Simons said that YouTube “touted its popularity with children to prospective corporate clients. Yet when it came to complying with [the children’s privacy act], the company refused to acknowledge that portions of its platform were clearly directed to kids. There’s no excuse for YouTube’s violations of the law.”

In a blog post, Google said that it will make a series of changes on its YouTube platform. In four months, the company said that it will “treat data from anyone watching children’s content on YouTube as coming from a child, regardless of the age of the user.”

“This means that we will limit data collection and use on videos made for kids only to what is needed to support the operation of the service,” the company said. “We will also stop serving personalized ads on this content entirely, and some features will no longer be available on this type of content, like comments and notifications.”

YouTube claimed that it was a general audience site, and even told one advertising company that it did not have to comply with the children’s privacy law because it did not have users younger than 13 on its platform, according to the FTC. But the agency noted the prevalence of channels, and that YouTube even marketed itself to toy makers as a popular destination for kids.

The settlement also requires that Google and YouTube must notify channel owners when their content may be subject to the children’s privacy law. It also requires that the platform maintain a system for identifying children’s content on the platform to ensure compliance.

The settlement must be approved by a federal judge.

The commission voted 3-2 to approve the settlement. Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Rohit Chopra voted against the action because they did not think it went far enough in sanctioning the company.

YouTube also recently announced other changes, including a desktop version of YouTube Kids and additional restrictions to the channels that can be part of its kids app. They also announced a $100 million fund to invest in “thoughtful, original children’s content” over the next three years.

Two of the consumer groups that filed the complaint — the Campaign for a Commercial Free Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy — said that they were pleased with a provision in which Google and YouTube will ask their content creators to disclose if their videos are aimed at children. That will then restrict the direction of behavioral advertising to their viewers.

But the groups expressed skepticism that the settlement will lead to substantive changes. The burden of compliance will be with content creators, many of whom will worry that shutting down its targeted advertising functions will reduce revenue. Jeff Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy, is calling for Congress to create a consumer watchdog to oversee online privacy practices.

“More fundamental changes will be required to ensure that YouTube is a safe and fair platform for young people,” he said.