‘Good Girls’: Jackie Cruz To Recur On Season 3 Of NBC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former Orange Is The New Black star Jackie Cruz has booked a recurring role on the upcoming third season of NBC’s Good Girls.

Written and executive produced by Jenna Bans, Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as three suburban moms, tired of trying to make ends meet, who decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store.

Cruz will play Rhea, a warm, easy-going dental hygienist and single mom who becomes a new friend to Beth (Hendricks) after they start bonding at the park while watching their kids play. Rhea appreciates the company and wants to help Beth but has no idea that the two of them are more connected than she realizes.

Universal TV produces. Michael Weaver directs and executive produces. Jeannine Renshaw, Mark Wilding and Bill Krebs also executive produce.

An accomplished singer/songwriter best known for her portrayal of Marisol Flaca Gonzales on all seven seasons of Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black, Cruz will next be seen starring in the upcoming feature films A Nice Girl Like You opposite Lucy Hale, Faraway Eyes opposite Christina Ricci, and All the World Is Sleeping. Cruz also recently launched her own production company, Unspoken Film, to advocate more representation of Latina women and create more diverse opportunities in film. Cruz is repped by APA, Untitled, and Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen LLP.