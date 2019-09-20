‘Gomorrah’ Sales Firm Beta Lines Up Refugee & Drug Trafficking Drama ‘Amnesia’

Beta Film is partnering with Croatian production outlet Drugi Plan on six-part drama series Amnesia, about refugee and drug trafficking at the south eastern European border.

The series, which is currently being co-developed, will star Branka Katić (Captain America – The Winter Soldier), Tihana Lazović (The High Sun) and Aleksandar Cvjetković (Netflix’s The Paper). Director is Goran Gajić (The Beat).

The drama is slated to shoot next March in the Plitvice Lakes National Park, the actual route used by many refugees who are fleeing Syria and other war-torn regions.

The story will open with a 17-year-old son of a former mayor waking up from a coma after a brutal beating to find he can’t remember who attacked him. This triggers the unveiling of a series of dark secrets in the small Croatian border town, where local authorities are profiting from trafficking operations of both drugs and refugees from the south of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, to Austria and Germany.

Druigi’s recent TV series The Paper was picked up by Netflix. Drugi Plan has also produced the first HBO Europe series in the Adria region, Success.

Director Goran Gajić said, “The story focusses on a community still scarred by the recent war and the resulting forced population shifts. Human trafficking and drugs are the main sources of income, mostly for a chosen few. With a bleak and claustrophobic future, the only way to survive is – to forget. Everything. Amnesia.”

Beta Film managing director Moritz von Kruedener added, “The cooperation on Amnesiais another example of the extending business co-operation with Eastern European partners. Over the last years, we built an impressive portfolio, joining forces with HBO Europe on Agnieszka Holland’s multiple awarded Burning Bush as well as Wasteland, with Robert Dornhelm on Maria Theresa and Dariusz Jablonski on The Pleasure Principle, the first co-production between Poland, Czech Republic and Ukraine.”