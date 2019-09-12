‘God Friended Me’ Casts Karine Vanasse; Bambadjan Bamba Joins ‘Bosch’

EXCLUSIVE: Karine Vanasse (Cardinal, Revenge) has booked a recurring role on the upcoming second season of God Friended Me, the CBS drama series from Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV. Created by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt and starring Brandon Micheal Hall, God Friended Me is a humor-tinged uplifting drama about Miles Finer (Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from “God” and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him. Vanasse plays Audrey Grenelle, a French socialite with a mysterious connection to the God Account. Her involvement will lead Miles (Hall) to a discovery that will change everything he thought he knew about the God Account. Vanasse plays Lise Delorme in Canadian drama series Cardinal and also is known for her role as Margaux LeMarchal on Revenge. She’s repped by Amanda Rosenthal Talent Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Bambadjan Bamba (The Good Place) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming sixth season of Amazon’s Bosch. Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, Bosch stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddickas Deputy Chief Irvin Irving. Bamba will play Remi Toussaint, smart and no-nonsense, right-hand man to Jacques Avril. He is currently recurring on NBC’s The Good Place. He’s repped by Momentum Talent, LINK Entertainment and Eric Feig.