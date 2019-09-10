‘Give A Dog A Home Live!’ Animal Planet Unleashes Twice-Weekly Pet-Adoption Series

EXCLUSIVE: Animal Planet wants you — to adopt a new pet. The cable network will premiere Give a Dog a Home Live! today, and its Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner has a new offseason gig as host of the show.

Billed as cable’s first live weekly animal-adoption series, it will air live from noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from the Animal Planet studios.

Animal Planet

Audiences will visit centers and shelters around the U.S. to meet dogs, cats and other animals available for adoption and those dedicated to their adoptions and care. The series also will feature tips on topics like how to care for a new pet in addition to welcoming in-studio experts and fuzzy-faced guests to join Schachner each week.

More than 15 animals and their stories will be shown each day live from BFAS adoption centers in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Salt Lake City and animal shelters across the country. All of the featured animals are available for adoption. Have a look at a couple of them below.

Give a Dog a Home Live! is produced by Discovery Creative & Production. French Horwitz is executive producer and show runner and Matt Katzive is executive in charge of production. Erin Wanner is executive producer for Animal Planet, with Pat Dempsey as supervising producer.

Animal Planet