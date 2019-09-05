Gina Brogi Exits As Global Distribution President Of 20th Century Fox TV Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: Another prominent Fox TV distribution executive is departing following Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of key Fox assets.

Gina Brogi, President of Global Distribution at Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, is leaving after two decades at the company. I hear she just informed her colleagues of her departure. It comes more than five months after the close of the Disney-Fox deal, which allowed Brogi to steer her team through most of the transition. After taking some personal time, she is expected to look for new professional opportunities.

Brogi’s exit, which I hear had been negotiated several months ago, comes on the heels of layoffs last week in Disney’s media distribution areas, encompassing TV distribution and home entertainment, which affected almost 60 employees, including EVP and SVP-level executives. It was the second major round of layoffs to impact the merged companies’ TV distribution operations, which are always vulnerable in a consolidation.

In her most recent position, to which she was promoted in 2016, Brogi reported to Mark Kaner, President of 20th Century Fox Television Distribution, who left in the first wave of post-merger layoffs, along with Greg Meidel, president of syndication division Twentieth Television.

Based in Los Angeles, Brogi oversaw the worldwide distribution of Fox series and features across all media and platforms and was responsible for the licensing Fox movies to U.S. networks. Brogi had previously been EVP Worldwide Pay TV and SVOD. She joined Fox in 1999 as Director of Finance.