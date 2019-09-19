Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna Join Cailee Spaeny To Lead ‘The Craft’ Remake From Blumhouse

EXCLUSIVE: The Craft remake has found its leads. Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and Zoey Luna are set to star in the Blumhouse and Columbia Pictures pic along with previously announced Cailee Spaeny. Zoe Lister-Jones is at the helm of the reimagining of the 1996 female-fronted, witch-themed cult classic.

The original, led by Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Christine Taylor, and Rachel True, followed a newcomer at a Catholic prep high school who falls in with a trio of outcast teenage girls who practice witchcraft, and wage curses against those who tick them off.

Blumhouse brass Jason Blum is producing the project along with Oscar-winning Gladiator producer Douglas Wick, who also produced the first film, and Lucy Fisher for Red Wagon Entertainment. Lister-Jones penned the screenplay and will serve as an executive producer with Andrew Fleming, the director and co-writer of the original, Lucas Wiesendanger from Red Wagon, Natalia Anderson, Daniel Bekerman, as well as Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno and Bea Sequeira from Blumhouse.

Blumhouse and Columbia are co-financing the film.

Adlon can currently be seen in Netflix’s new teen drama series, The Society, which was recently renewed for a second season. On the big screen, Adlon was last seen opposite Matthias Schoenaerts and Bruce Dern in the Focus Features drama, The Mustang, and before that, starred alongside Leslie Mann, John Cena and Ike Barinholtz in Universal’s Seth Rogan-produced comedy Blockers.

Simone is one of the stars of OWN’s drama series Greenleaf and made a splash at this year’s Sundance with her performance in Tayarisha Poe’s boarding school drama, Selah & the Spades, which was picked up by Amazon Studios with plans to develop the project as a series. Additional credits include the A24/HBO thriller Share, directed by Pippa Bianco, and the indie drama, Monster, with John David Washington, Jennifer Hudson, and Jeffrey Wright.

Luna, a transgender actress and activist, made a name for herself by starring in 15 A Quinceanera Story: Zoey that aired on HBO. She also starred in a short film, Boundless. directed by Rosario Dawson and recently appeared in the season finale of FX’s Pose.

Adlon is repped by UTA, Main Title Entertainment, and attorney Scott Whitehead; Simone by Buchwald, Shirley Grant Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Luna by Park Noack Agency and Transgender Talent.