‘Ghostwriter’: Reboot Of 1990s Kids Series Set At Apple TV+

Apple is bringing back a re-imagined version of Sesame Workshop’s 1990s kids series Ghostwriter. The reboot was announced today during the company’s product event at its Cupertino headquarters.

Written and directed by Luke Matheny (The Dangerous Book for Boys), in the re-imagined Ghostwriter, when a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. Armed with secret messages only they can see, the young heroes chase down the truth — and become friends in the process.

Each episode story arc is grouped around literature, featuring classics and new works commissioned from popular authors like DJ Machale and Kwame Alexander.

The original series, created by Liz Nealon and produced by the Children’s Television Workshop (now Sesame Workshop) and BBC Television, aired on PBC from 1992-1995. It revolved around a circle of friends from Brooklyn who solve neighborhood crimes and mysteries as a team of young detectives with the help of an invisible ghost named Ghostwriter. Ghostwriter can communicate with the kids only by manipulating whatever text and letters he can find and using them to form words and sentences.

J.J. Johnson, Andrew Orenstein and Christin Simms executive produce the re-imagined Ghostwriter. Sesame Workshop is the studio. Ghostwriter is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment.

Ghostwriter will premiere November 1 on Apple TV+.