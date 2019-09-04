‘Ghost Draft’: Paramount/Skydance Sci-Fi Film Adds More To Cast

Seychelle Gabriel (Falling Skies), Alan Trong (Alita: Battle Angel), newcomer Chibuikem Uche, and Alexis Louder (Focus Feature’s Harriett) have been cast in Ghost Draft, the Skydance Media/ Paramount Pictures sci-fi thriller directed by Chris McKay.

Chris Pratt stars in the live-action feature, which follows a husband and father who is drafted to fight a future war in which the fate of humanity may rely on his ability to correct issues of the past.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner are producing the project while Rob Cowan serves as executive producer.

Gabriel is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Grandview, and Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen; Trong by Abrams Artists Agency and Mosaic; Uche by Zero Gravity; Louder by Houghton Talent.