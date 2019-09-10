The Gersh Agency Signs Berlin Golden Bear Winner Nadav Lapid, Writer-Director Of ‘Synonyms’ & ‘The Kindergarten Teacher’

EXCLUSIVE: The Gersh Agency has signed acclaimed Israeli writer-director Nadav Lapid, whose latest feature Synonyms (Synonymes) won Berlin’s Golden Bear for Best Film earlier this year.

Well-received French and Hebrew-language drama Synonyms, which had its North American premiere at TIFF last night, follows a young Israeli man who absconds to Paris to flee his nationality, aided by his trusty Franco-Israeli dictionary. The film has already played at a host of international festivals.

Pic is being released by Kino Lorber in the U.S. in late October and will also play the New York Film Festival.

Lapid is well known on the arthouse circuit for Israeli movies including Policeman, which won the Locarno Festival Special Jury Prize in 2011 and Cannes critical hit The Kindergarten Teacher, released by Kino Lorber and later remade in English with Maggie Gyllenhaal.

He ​was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, and studied philosophy at Tel Aviv University. He later earned his degree at the Sam Spiegel Film and Television School in Jerusalem.

Lapid continues to be represented by Kneller Artists Agency in Israel and UBBA in France.