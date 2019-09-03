Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Eyes Sale Of ‘Bosch’ & ‘The Circus’ Production Division Red Arrow Studios

The almost real time Showtime political series faces its biggest challenge & opportunities going into 2020

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 is looking to sell its production division Red Arrow Studios – the company that owns Bosch producer Fabrik Entertainment and The Circus producer Left/Right.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley is working with the media group on a “full divestiture” of the business, according to German media trade DWDL.de. A deck has been sent to potential investors, which have until Friday September 13 to express their interest.

It marks a departure from current trends as most broadcasters and media groups are looking to grow their production and content units to fight falling advertising revenues and the threat of streaming services.

However, it’s believed that ProSiebenSat.1 may be willing to keep two subsidiaries; German production company Redseven Entertainment and multichannel network Studio71.

The move comes as a number of senior executives have left the business over the last twelve months. In February, Jan Frouman left as Chairman and CEO of Red Arrow Studios, replaced by James Baker, while in October Henrik Pabst left his post as President of distributor Red Arrow Studios International after being promoted to the newly-created role of Chief Commercial Officer at ProSiebenSat.1’s entertainment segment.

Red Arrow Studios operates 20 international production companies including 11 in the U.S. In addition to Fabrik and Left/Right, these include Say Yes To The Dress producer Half Yard Productions, Married At First Sight producer Kinetic Content, Hunting Hitler producer Karga Seven Pictures, Tiny House Big Living producer Dorsey Pictures, The Bad Ass Librarians of Timbuktu producer Cove Pictures, Craig Armstrong and Rick Ringbakk’s 10Fold, Wahlburgers and Jailbirds producer 44 Blue Productions and Spinnaker Chaos, run by former ABC exec John Saade.