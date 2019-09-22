Georgia-Notre Dame Game Is Highest-Rated College Football Tilt This Season

Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager (15) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP)

CBS Sports’ coverage of the SEC game between No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame on Saturday evening was the highest-rated college football game on any network this season, earning an average household metered market rating/share of 6.2/13.

Notre Dame’s first trip to Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. ended with a 23-17 Georgia triumph in a game with playoff implications.

The 6.2/13 for Notre Dame at Georgia was the highest-rated college football game on CBS in the month of September in six years, since a 9.0/21 for No. 1 Alabama at No. 6 Texas A&M on Sept. 14, 2013.

Georgia-Notre Dame game peaked at a 6.9 HH rating from 10:30-10:45 PM (6.9/14), 10:45-11:00 PM (6.9/14) and 11:30-11:45 PM (6.9/16).

Top 5 Rated Markets for Georgia-Notre Dame:

1) Birmingham- 26.8/41

2) Atlanta- 25.9/47

3) Jacksonville- 17.4/30

4) Nashville- 15.0/26

5) Columbus, OH- 14.1/25