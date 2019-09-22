Georgia-Notre Dame Game Is Highest-Rated College Football Tilt This Season

CBS Sports’ coverage of the SEC game between No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame on Saturday evening was the highest-rated college football game on any network this season, earning an average household metered market rating/share of 6.2/13.
Notre Dame’s first trip to Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. ended with a 23-17 Georgia triumph in a game with playoff implications.
The 6.2/13 for Notre Dame at Georgia was the highest-rated college football game on CBS in the month of September in six years, since a 9.0/21 for No. 1 Alabama at No. 6 Texas A&M on Sept. 14, 2013.
Georgia-Notre Dame game peaked at a 6.9 HH rating from 10:30-10:45 PM (6.9/14), 10:45-11:00 PM (6.9/14) and 11:30-11:45 PM (6.9/16).
Top 5 Rated Markets for Georgia-Notre Dame:
1) Birmingham- 26.8/41
2) Atlanta- 25.9/47
3) Jacksonville- 17.4/30
4) Nashville- 15.0/26
5) Columbus, OH- 14.1/25
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.