Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Friday Ratings: ABC’s ’20/20′ Tops The Night’s Newsmag Wars, Beating NBC’s ‘Dateline’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Georgia-Notre Dame Game Is Highest-Rated College Football Tilt This Season

Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager (15) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP) AP Images

CBS Sports’ coverage of the SEC game between No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame on Saturday evening was the highest-rated college football game on any network this season, earning an average household metered market rating/share of 6.2/13.

Notre Dame’s first trip to Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. ended with a 23-17 Georgia triumph in a game with playoff implications.

The 6.2/13 for Notre Dame at Georgia was the highest-rated college football game on CBS in the month of September in six years, since a 9.0/21 for No. 1 Alabama at No. 6 Texas A&M on Sept. 14, 2013.

Georgia-Notre Dame game peaked at a 6.9 HH rating from 10:30-10:45 PM (6.9/14), 10:45-11:00 PM (6.9/14) and 11:30-11:45 PM (6.9/16).

Top 5 Rated Markets for Georgia-Notre Dame:

1)      Birmingham- 26.8/41

2)      Atlanta- 25.9/47

3)      Jacksonville- 17.4/30

4)      Nashville- 15.0/26

5)      Columbus, OH- 14.1/25

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad