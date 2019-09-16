Gary Dourdan To Topline ‘Memoria’; ‘Fear the Walking Dead’s Danay Garcia To Star In ‘Dead End’

Click to Skip Ad
CSI alum Gary Dourdan will take on the lead role of Adam Turner in Memoria, an indie sci-fi drama written by Alice Del Corso. Production-Finance company, Buffalo 8, has come on board to executive produce the project. Philip Thomas Morelli is directing the film, which is set in the near future where a special high-tech device that expands brain potential has created a wide gap in society. A social worker with a secret identity has got five days to unveil a dark truth hidden by a powerful scientist and save his family from harm. Jordan Garrett and Grady Craig are the executive producers on behalf of Buffalo 8, which is part of BondIt Media Capital. Production is slated to take place sometime next year in Atlanta, Georgia.

Danay Garcia, best known for her role as Luciana on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, is set to star in Dead End, an indie thriller which is being directed by Mikhael Bassilli and Luc Walpoth.  Michael Drayer (Mr. Robot, Sneaky Pete), Travis Hammer (Independence Day: Resurgence, The Lone Ranger), Taja V. Simpson (Boo! 2, Lethal Weapon), and newcomer Vernon Taylor III also star. The plot, which was written by Bassilli and MJ Palo, follows a pair of fugitives who, after a home invasion turns into a bloody shootout, find refuge in the nearby house of a single mother as the neighborhood goes into police lockdown. The fugitives’ only hope of escaping is Minny (Garcia), their fiery (and very pregnant) getaway driver. With the clock ticking, it’s all up to Minny to hatch an escape plan in time for the major payday. Bassilli, Walpoth and Howard Young are producing for Play Think Entertainment.

