‘Game Of Thrones’ Win Emmy For Best Drama; Creators Say “I Can’t Believe We Finished It”, Thank “Amazing” Cast and Crew

Winter has come and is now officially gone. Game of Thrones set the Emmys on fire — metaphorically — as it swooped in on its dragon, said “Dracarys!” and took the trophy for Outstanding Drama.

The win comes after Peter Dinklage won Outstanding Supporting Actor tonight and adds to its Creative Arts tally of 10 trophies bringing its total to 12 for this year’s Emmys. With 32 total nominations, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones broke the record for the most nominations earned in a single year for a drama series. It dominated tonight without dominating.

The creators, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff were joined on stage by what seemed like the entire cast and crew of Game of Thrones. They started off by thanking the mastermind behind the Song of Fire and Ice George R.R. Martin for taking a chance on “two producers who have never done it before.”

Related Story The British Invasion Continues As Half Of 2019 Emmy Awards Handed To UK Shows & Talent

After thanking the committed cast, HBO and the hardest working amazing crews that shot the ambitious scenes all around the world — specifically those 70 nights straight in freezing Belfast. “It is amazing that all of you are still alive,” joked Weiss.

“These last 10 years have been the best years of our lives and for everyone who worked on it, I can’t believe we finished it — and I can’t believe we did it. We did it all together and it’s over and we shall never see your like again,” said Benioff in what seemed like the final goodbye.

Game of Thrones was up against a diverse array of dramatic competition including Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose, Succession and This Is Us. But the firepower of the HBO juggernaut was just too much as it was clear that the Academy wanted to give a grand farewell to the Westeros gang.

The prized fantasy series based on Martin’s novels has been nominated a whopping 161 times in its run. Tonight marks the fourth time it has won Outstanding Drama Series. It previously won in the category in 2015, 2016 and 2018. Before tonight, it was currently the most Emmy-wining primetime series with 47 wins — and it continues to stay strong with a staggering total of 59 Emmys.

Watch the video below of the Game of Thrones creators, cast and crew backstage after their win.