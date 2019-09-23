‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast Takes Emmys Stage For One Final Hurrah; Seth Meyers Pays Tribute

After eight seasons, three dragons, one “Red Wedding”, one “Long Night” and a bloody body count to rival any television show in history, the Game of Thrones cast took the stage for one last time after eight seasons to a standing ovation at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The tribute, one of several planned for departing shows during Sunday’s ceremony, came before the GoT crew presented the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series category. But before they stepped on the stage, a reel of the greatest hits from the HBO series played and Seth Meyers shared his love for the show.

Meyers waxed poetic about the series, saying that no matter “the amount of wedding planning you do, something invariably goes wrong and how in the days of 23 and me people had to rely on word of mouth to find out they slept with their aunt.” Of course, he’s joking about the aforementioned benchmark “Red Wedding” episode and the show’s affinity for inter-family relationships. He ended by praising the show saying, “Game of Thrones set the standard for storytelling and it will be missed.”

After the clip, Alfie Allen, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Gwendoline Christie, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Lena Headey, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Carice van Houten stepped onstage to a standing ovation.

They all shared words about the final season and how it felt, and Williams said that although they wanted to show to go on, she said that they wanted to “thank all those who have watched.”

Last week, Game of Thrones won 10 Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremonies. The show is up for a record-breaking 32 total nominations for its eighth and final season.