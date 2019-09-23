Kit Harington On Dealing With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Controversial Ending – Emmys Backstage

Despite HBO’s Game of Thrones taking the top Emmy prize tonight as Best Drama for its eighth and final season, the press corps in the media room wanted to know how the cast and the creators dealt with the blow back from fans over the series finale.

“I’ll take this one,” declared Kit Harington aka Jon Snow.

“Controversy. I still haven’t seen the show, so that’s how I dealt with that controversy. I haven’t seen the final season, but I know what it took to shoot it and it was hard, and everyone put their love and effort into it. Controversy for us — we knew what we were doing was right story wise and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for ten years. Controversy for us — didn’t really effect us,” said Harington.

“It was always going to be Bran as the king at the end,” said co-creator David Benioff.

Peter Dinklage, who won his fourth supporting actor drama Emmy for playing Tyrion Lannister, explained how the character is having a hard time leaving him.

“I’ve seen a doctor about getting him out of me. The doctor said it’s hopeless,” Dinklage quipped. “It was ten years of my life. A lot of us had children, a lot of us were children when we started and now we’re beautiful grown-ups like Conleth. It’s going to be hard to shake”