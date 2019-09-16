‘Game Of Thrones’ Leads Creative Arts Emmy Wins, With ‘Chernobyl’, ‘Free Solo’ & ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Unsurprisingly, given its record 32 Emmy nominations for this final season, Game of Thrones led the charge at the Creative Arts Emmys with a total of 10 wins out of the 18 for which it was nominated this weekend. Heading into next Sunday’s Primetime Emmys show, this bodes well for the HBO epic’s swansong swing for awards,

Notably, GoT picked up four wins Sunday, the second of the two-night Creative Arts awards, for its controversial “in the dark” episode “The Long Night,” which drew much criticism as fans claimed the gloomy lighting made it physically difficult to determine the action.

In joint second place among the winners so far this year were HBO’s Chernobyl and Nat Geo’s Oscar Documentary Feature winner Free Solo—each picking up seven awards, which suggests the latter, with a total of 19 noms across the board, may do well with in the Primetime competition. It’s up for seven awards next Sunday, including limited series, lead actor, supporting actor and actress, directing and writing.

Amazon’s comedy juggernaut The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also cleaned up pretty well at the Creative Arts with six wins out of its total of 20. It may well prove a strong competitor at Primetime too, especially given its success last year at that show.

With Game of Thrones and Chernobyl doing so well, HBO is ahead of the game with a total of 25 awards already, while Netflix has 22 overall so far. Amazon Prime Video and National Geographic came third with eight each—the former with Mrs. Maisel, and the latter with Free Solo in its stable.

Among Netflix’s triumphs was Russian Doll, which won three this weekend including cinematography and production design. It had a total of 13 nominations and it remains to be seen whether it will win at Primetime for any of those, which include best comedy series, lead actress and writing for Natasha Lyonne, alongside co-creators Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler.

Netflix is also celebrating a win for limited series casting on When They See Us. Casting directors Aisha Coley and Ashley Ingram dedicated the award to the Central Park Five who allowed their stories to be told on the show, and to director Ava DuVernay.

The Handmaid’s Tale excelled itself too this Sunday by taking home awards in both drama guest categories—which was the limit of its eligibility anyway, given it was reduced to submitting episodes from last year under the “hanging episodes” rule. Cherry Jones said she was “stunned” to win, and declared it “completely absurd” that her category mate Phylicia Rashad didn’t win for This is Us.

While wins in the Creative Arts awards don’t necessarily point toward Primetime successes, it’s hard to imagine the big winners here this weekend won’t be taking home some more gold come next Sunday. In fact, it seems like a given for Game of Thrones at least.