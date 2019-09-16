‘Game Of Thrones’ Triumphs Already At Emmys For Contentious ‘Long Night’ Episode

Despite much fan derision, Game of Thrones has taken home three Emmys already for the episode “The Long Night”: Sound Mixing, Score and music composition. Given that fans complained they couldn’t see the episode since it was so dark, it perhaps makes sense that so far it’s won for aural attributes.

Speaking backstage at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday, re-recording mixer Matthew Waters, who won for sound mixing with his team, said the episode had been challenging sound-wise because of the sheer length and tone of the episode. Maintaining energy was tough.

“The entire episode was a scene, he said, “a whole storyline, and we had to keep the energy of it up…it was really a lot of tricks in our craft.”

He noted the standout nature of the episode only by saying, “It was very different and super fun, but that was the hardest to keep that energy up for an hour and-a-half.”

It will be very interesting to see if Game of Thrones continues to sweep up Emmys tonight, ahead of the primetime awards next Sunday, given their record 32 nominations.

At the time of press the show had already picked up a total of five wins.