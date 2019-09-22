Emmys 2019 Purple Carpet Arrivals Gallery (Updating)

Click to Skip Ad
The stars are prepped and ready to shine at tonight’s 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. But before they step inside the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, they put their best feet forward for the cameras (in searing heat) on the carpet — which this year is purple instead of red.

As usual, E! and People are streaming the fashion action live, filling us in on the most popular trends and standout looks. So far, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox, This is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, and Veep actress Anna Chlumsky are among the notable names.

Click on the photo above to launch Deadline’s gallery and keep checking back as we add more.

