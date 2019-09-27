Gabrielle Union & Robia Rashid To Produce ‘Black Girl Magic’ Comedy In The Works At NBC

NBC has put into development Black Girl Magic, a half-hour single-camera comedy, from Downtown Girls’ co-creators Emebeit Beyene, Crystal Boyd and Chandra Russell (Southside), Gabrielle Union and her I’ll Have Another banner and Atypical creator and showrunner Robia Rashid.

Black Girl Magic tells the story of three estranged sisters who learn a mysterious secret about their family history that changes their lives and brings them back to the magical world of New Orleans.

Lede Company

Union will executive produce under her I’ll Have Another banner alongside Rashid, Beyene, Boyd and Russell. Bryan Brucks is also attached as an executive producer and Holly Shakoor Fleischer as co-executive producer.

Black Girl Magic stems from the overall deal Rashid has at Sony TV, the studio behind her Netflix series Atypical, and the first-look pact Union has with the studio that produces L.A.’s Finest, which she executive produced by and stars in.

Beyene, Boyd and Russell co-created comedy web series Downtown Girls about four, recent college grads who turn their NYC apartment into a lucrative nightclub.

Union can currently be seen on NBC’s hit competition series America’s Got Talent as a judge and soon begins production on the second season of LA’s Finest for Charter. She is repped by CAA, Atlas Entertainment and Felker Toczek Gelman Suddleson.

Rashid is the creator and showrunner of the award-winning series Atypical which will launch its third season this fall on Netflix. She is repped by ICM Partners and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

Beyene, Boyd and Russell are repped by Paradigm, Kronicle Media and attorney Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.