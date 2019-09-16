Warner Bros Animation Plans Funko Film Based On Collectible Figures

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros has optioned rights to Funko, and Warner Animation Group will develop and produce an animated film based on the distinctive collectors figures. For close to twenty years, Warner Bros and Funko have partnered on licensed collectibles from beloved franchises like Batman and Harry Potter. Taking an option on motion picture rights, Warner Bros moves its Funko relationship to a new level.

Allison Abbate, Executive VP of Warner Animation Group, will manage the partnership on behalf of the studio. Warner Animation Group’s upcoming releases include Scoob, Space Jam 2 and Tom & Jerry.

Abbate said the studio was ecited to bring the characters to life on movie screens. “Their fresh take on Pop culture, make these figurines incredibly appealing to fans of all ages,” she said.

Warner Animation Group has Oscar-nominated director and designer Teddy Newton crafting the storyline, and Disney Animation veteran director Mark Dindal.

Said Funko CEO Brian Mariotti: “We’re thrilled for this opportunity and are committed to make an amazing Funko movie that stands on its own merit. This isn’t about selling toys or building a brand. The team at Warner Animation Group have a unique vision of what the first film should be and we are extremely excited to take this journey alongside them.”