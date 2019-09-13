Becki Newton & Michael Urie To Star In Siblings Comedy ‘Fun’ Set At CBS With Big Commitment

Becki Newton and Michael Urie were both fresh-faced twentysomethings when they were cast in Ugly Betty and went on to become the ABC dramedy’s breakouts as the scheming but lovable Amanda and Marc.

Almost a decade and a half later, Urie and Newton are reuniting to star as brother and sister in a multi-camera funeral home comedy series from 2 Broke Girls co-creator/executive producer Michael Patrick King, former Ugly Betty executive producers Tracy Poust & Jon Kinnally and Warner Bros. TV where King has been based.

Written by King, Poust and Kinnally, Fun is a life-long love story between a brother and a sister, played by Urie and Newton, who always encourage each other to have fun – no matter what hardship life is currently serving up. FUN celebrates life – in spite of the fact that the family business is a funeral home. As they say in their family: “You can’t spell funeral without f-u-n.” The brother returns to his Pennsylvania hometown to help his sister run the struggling business after his emotional and devastating break-up with… show business.

King executive produces via his MPK Productions, along with Poust and Kinnally. Urie and Newton are producers. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

During their four seasons on Ugly Betty, the onscreen inseparable villainous duo of Newton and Urie also became close friends in real life.

Years ago, they did a cabaret show together and recently reunited on stage in Kennedy Center’s How To Succeed.

Newton is coming off her role as Jackie on HBO’s Divorce. Her other credits include How I Met Your Mother. She’s repped by UTA, Management 360, and Attorney Rick Genow.

Urie’s television credits also include Modern Family, The Good Wife, The Good Fight and Younger. His stage credits include Torch Song on Broadway; Buyer & Cellar, his one man show on Broadway, The Tempermentals and Hamlet. He is repped by Paradigm, Seven Summits Pictures and attorney Jason Hendler.

Will & Grace exec producers Poust & Kinnally worked with Urie and Newton on Ugly Betty for its entire four-year run as co-executive producers and executive producers. Poust & Kinnally then reunited with Newton as executive producers/writing showrunners on her NBC series Love Bites.

The duo, who served as exec producers/showrunner on the original Will & Grace, returned as exec producer on the revival, earning a WGA Award for their work last year.