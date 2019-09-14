‘Friends’ Creators Rule Out Reunion Or Reboot – Tribeca TV Festival

Friends will not be going the way of Will & Grace or Murphy Brown, say the creators of the classic ’90s sitcom. No reunions. No reboots.

“We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot,” co-creator and executive producer Marta Kauffman said tonight during a Friends 25th anniversary panel at tonight’s Tribeca TV Festival in Lower Manhattan. “The show was about that time in life when friends are your family,” she explained, adding that life changes when your family becomes your family.

And a reboot? No. “It’s not going to beat what we did,” Kauffman said.

Co-creator/exec producer David Crane concurred. “We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right, and we put a bow on it.”

Exec producer Kevin Bright couldn’t resist a well-timed joke. “Eh, I think we should do a reboot,” he said after Kauffman and Crane gave their regrets, with Kauffman responding, “Good luck with that.”

The three shared the Tribeca TV Fest stage following a screening of two 4k-restored episodes – “The One with the Embryos” and “The One Where Everyone Finds Out,” often considered two of the series’ greatest episodes (with the latter possibly the single best).

And Friends co-star David Schwimmer was in the audience, but ducked out before being spotted. He did not join his old bosses on stage.

MORE TO FOLLOW…