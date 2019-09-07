Friday Ratings: NBC Tops Another Quiet Night With ‘American Ninja Warrior’ And ‘Dateline’ Twin Punches

It was the peacock network versus the alphabet network on Friday night. The peacock network won, as NBC once again rode its athletes and newsmag format to glory.

A rerun of American Ninja Warrior had an 0.6/4 and 2.85 million audience for its two-hour broadcast, holding steady from its prior week. That led into Dateline, which rose a tic to 0.6/4 and a 3.31 million audience to cap NBC’s triumphant night.

ABC was the only other network with original programming. What Would You Do? held at 0.4/3 and 2.46 million, with 20/20 scoring an 0.6/4 and 3.31 million, steady from last week.

The rest of the night elsewhere featured encores, reruns and repeat broadcasts.