Friday Ratings: NBC’s ‘Dateline’ Carries The Night For The Peacock Network

For many, Friday night is Date Night. For NBC, Friday night was ’s night, as the news show topped the 18-49 demo wars for the evening, coming in at 0.6/4 and 3.39 million viewers. Combine that with American Ninja Warrior’s strong 0.5/4 and 2.54 million for its 8-10 PM encore, and NBC breezed to the top of the networks for the evening.

Dateline’s win equaled the show’s highs for a Friday edition in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 since June 7 and hit a new high in total viewers since that date.

Elsewhere, the CW had the special EA Sports Madden NFL 20 Classic clock in at 0.1/1 and 0.43 million, Peaking, the unfiltered story of an athlete before a landmark event, debuted with an 0.1/0 and 0.25 total viewing audience.

The tropical crime drama Reef Break scored an 0.3/2 and 2.08 in its finale in the 9 PM slot for ABC, while ABC’s 20/20 scored an 0.4/3 and 2.53 in the 10 PM slot.

The rest of the night’s fare consisted of reruns.