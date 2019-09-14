Click to Skip Ad
Friday Ratings: NBC's 'Dateline' Carries The Night For The Peacock Network

Dateline NBC
NBC

For many, Friday night is Date Night. For NBC, Friday night was Dateline’s night, as the news show topped the 18-49 demo wars for the evening, coming in at 0.6/4 and 3.39 million viewers. Combine that with American Ninja Warrior’s strong 0.5/4 and 2.54 million for its 8-10 PM encore, and NBC breezed to the top of the networks for the evening.

Dateline’s win equaled the show’s highs for a Friday edition in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 since June 7 and hit a new high in total viewers since that date.

Elsewhere, the CW had the special EA Sports Madden NFL 20 Classic clock in at 0.1/1 and 0.43 million, Peaking, the unfiltered story of an athlete before a landmark event, debuted with an 0.1/0 and 0.25 total viewing audience.

The tropical crime drama Reef Break scored an 0.3/2 and 2.08 in its finale in the 9 PM slot for ABC, while ABC’s 20/20 scored an 0.4/3 and 2.53 in the 10 PM slot.

The rest of the night’s fare consisted of reruns.

 

