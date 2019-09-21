Friday Ratings: ABC’s ’20/20′ Tops The Night’s Newsmag Wars, Beating NBC’s ‘Dateline’

The news magazine upset alert was flashing red on Friday night, as ABC’s 20/20 topped NBC’s Dateline for the first time in weeks. The ABC segment on DNA solving a 30-year-old cold case murder topped Dateline’s interview with Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The ABC series had an 0.5/3 among adults 18-49 and 3.67 million total audience for its two-hour slot, starting at 9 PM, an hour earlier than usual. Dateline drew an 0.4/3 and 2.54 million.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Masters of Illusion scored an 0.2/1 and 1.09 million audience, with variety show The Big Stage clocking in at 0.2/1 and 0.94 million. The CW capped its night with Peaking, a series on athletic performance, which came in at 0.1/1 and 0.66 audience in its first half-hour, then held at 0.1/1 and 0.59 in its second half.

The rest of the night featured reruns, although CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods both pulled in total audiences topping 4 million.