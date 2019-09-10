EXCLUSIVE: Euro thriller The Sonata, starring Freya Tingley (Hemlock Grove), Simon Abkarian (Casino Royale) and the late Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner) in one of his last roles, has sold to France and a handful of Asian markets.

On the heels of its North American deal to Screen Media, the film has sold to France with Condor Distribution, whose recent releases include Can You Ever Forgive Me, Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace and Sundance winner The Miseducation Of Cameron Post. Pic is slated for a 2020 release with a premium digital strategy.

Directed by Andrew Desmond, the gothic thriller sees a young violinist unravel her long lost father’s past, triggering dark forces. Festival berths have included London FrighFest, Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival and BIFAN.

Sales firm Arri has also newly sold the film to Suraya for Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Myanmar. Previous deals include Japan (Klockworx), Russia (Nashe Kino), Middle East (Salim Ramia) and South Korea (Company L).

Producers are Laurent Fumeron, Rodolphe Sanzé and Daniel Goroshko from The Project Film Club; Julien Loeffler, Fabrice Smadja and James Kermack from Featuristic Films; Sergey Selyanov from CTB Film Company; and Aija Berzina and Alise Gelze from Tasse Film.