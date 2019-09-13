Freeform Sets Premiere Date For ‘Party Of Five’, Reveals Extended First Look At Reboot Of ’90s Family Drama

Freeform has revealed the premiere date for the forthcoming family drama Party of Five ahead of its preview screening at the Tribeca TV Festival. The reboot of the classic ’90s series will debut on January 8. To add to the news of its premiere, Freeform has also released an extended first look at the drama — and you might want to have a couple of tissues handy because you are guaranteed to cry your eyes out.

The original premiered in 1994 and followed the Salinger siblings whose parents died in a car crash and follows their struggle with loss. The new series comes from Sony Pictures Television retells the story through a different modern-day lens and follows the Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. The new iteration comes from original series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser and tells the story of a young family bound by adversity.

Related Story Ava DuVernay Debuts Amanda Theater With Inaugural ARRAY 360 Film Series

The series stars Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Acosta, Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta, Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta. Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola star as the Acosta parents, Javier and Gloria. Lippman and Keyser serve as executive producers and writers. Rodrigo Garcia also serves as executive producer and directs the pilot. Michal Zebede serves as co-executive producer and writer.

The extended first look is heartbreaking three minutes that shows the moment the Acosta children say goodbye to their parents at an immigration detention center. Be prepared to sob.

Read the character descriptions and watch the clip below.

Emilio Acosta is an aspiring musician and the oldest son of Gloria and Javier Acosta. Emilio is the reason his parents crossed the Mexican border into the United States nearly twenty-five years ago in hopes of a better life. Although the oldest, he’s the least responsible of the siblings and had been enjoying living away from home and the freedom that came with it, until his parents’ status was threatened.

Lucia Acosta is a straight-A student with lofty college ambitions until her parents run into trouble with immigration. Their circumstances force her to reevaluate her disposition to play by the rules. She quickly becomes resistant to authority, politically radicalized and rebellious to her presumed duties as the oldest sister.

Beto Acosta is the second oldest brother of the family who steps up in the midst of turmoil. While struggling with sports, girls and school, he soon discovers that being the head of his family comes easily to him and gives him the self-respect and sense of purpose he has never had before.

Valentina Acosta is the precocious and resourceful youngest sister. Forced to face adolescence without her mother, she’s desperately afraid of what the future holds, and her vulnerability will require her older siblings to step up and offer the structure and support that they may not be wholly equipped to provide.