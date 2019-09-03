Freeform Picks Up Holiday Movie ‘Turkey Drop’ Starring Olivia Holt From Muse Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform has picked up new holiday movie Turkey Drop, from Muse Entertainment, starring Olivia Holt (Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger) for premiere during the network’s Kick Off to Christmas programming block in November.

Written by Tiffany Paulsen (Adventures In Babysitting) Turkey Drop stars Holt as Lucy Jacobs, a small-town girl who has started her freshman year at a big-city university. When Lucy returns home for Thanksgiving break, she suspects she’s about to get turkey dropped — dumped by her high school sweetheart — during their holiday visit. To avoid a Turkey Day travesty, Lucy gets out of her comfort zone, proving she’s not the same, play-it-safe girl she was with her high school boyfriend. As she takes control of her own life and makes choices that put herself first, she learns to let go of what’s been holding her back, helping achieve what she truly wants out of life.

Turkey Drop is executive produced by Muse Entertainment’s Joel S. Rice (Tut) and Lydia Storie (LA Ink), as well as Henry Huang (Heroes And Villains Entertainment). Jerry Ciccoritti (Schitt’s Creek) is set to direct and Jonas Prupas and Shane Boucher produce.

Former Disney Channel star Holt stars as Tandy Bowen on Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, which recently wrapped its second season on Freeform. Holt is repped by Paradigm, Management 360 and Morris Yorn.