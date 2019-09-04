Fox News Media And SiriusXM Forge Long-Term Extension Of Broadcast Deal

Fox News Media and SiriusXM have reached a new long-term agreement that will see Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and Fox News Headlines 24/7 continue to be carried on the satellite company’s platforms.

Under the new deal, Fox News On-Demand Audio programming will also be distributed on the SiriusXM On-Demand platform and on Pandora as podcasts. (Sirius acquired Pandora, a streaming audio pioneer, for $3.5 billion earlier this year.) The Pandora carriage will make Fox’s top-rated weekday primetime lineup available to more than 100 million subscribers and listeners.

Terms of the new agreement were not disclosed.

The announcement comes as traditional media companies maintain a massive push into audio. Publishers have been green-lighting a stream of new podcasts and setting partnerships with satellite and terrestrial radio companies, part of their larger effort to replace dwindling traditional ad revenue.

“SiriusXM has been a valuable partner to Fox News Media and we are excited to extend our relationship beyond streaming,” said Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News and Fox Business Network, in a press release.

The new deal will preserve channel positions for Fox News Media properties, with FNC airing on Channel 114, FBN on Channel 113 and FOX News Headlines 24/7 on Channel 115. The new agreement will have Fox News continuing to produce Fox News Headlines 24/7 channel exclusively for SiriusXM.

Audio of Fox News shows like Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity and The Ingraham Angle will be made available on-demand to SiriusXM subscribers and as podcasts to Pandora’s listeners as of this month.