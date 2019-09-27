Fox News Host Tucker Carlson: Congressman Adam Schiff Is “Mentally Ill”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson savaged Congressman Adam Schiff’s take on what President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky was like, calling Schiff “clearly, demonstrably mentally ill.”

Speaking on Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson raised his eyebrow at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for making up an imaginary transcript of the phone call between Trump and Zelensky.

“He recently went into a kind of trance and delivered his own prophetic version of what he believed must have happened between President Trump and the president of Ukraine. Keep in mind, that isn’t some guy babbling in the men’s room at Starbucks,” Carlson said. “That is the man who chairs the mighty House Intelligence Committee. We trust him with the most sensitive information, and yet he is clearly, demonstrably mentally ill.”

Carlson said the media is partially to blame for the situation, setting up “terrible incentives” for people to make “extreme and mindless statements” to get on television. Schiff, he added, was “a prime example.”

