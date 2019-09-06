Fox News Host Sean Hannity: President Trump Was Right On Hurricane Dorian Alabama Path

Sean Hannity defended President Donald Trump tonight on Fox News, claiming that weather maps prove he was correct that Hurricane Dorian could have hit Alabama.

“Pretty much every newsroom in America screwed this up and lied to you by accusing the president of lying. Now the president issued this Tweet – oh look at that, that’s from, I think, August 29th and 30th, proving the president, what he said about the earlier models about Hurricane Dorian, that it might hit Alabama is true. But if you watch the media mob, you would think the president was lying, as they always do. Just another absurd example of Trump derangement syndrome. Take a look.

Hannity added, “A lot of psychotic jackasses in the media mob. I’m sure we’ll get their apology, that will be forthcoming. Wish I had time to name every name.”

I was with you all the way Alabama. The Fake News Media was not! https://t.co/gO5pwahaj9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019