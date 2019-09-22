Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Thinks Teen Activists Should Chill Out Over Climate Change

Young people took to the streets Friday for global protests over climate change, known as “Global Climate Strike” events.

The marches and rallies took place in just about every corner of the world, including in Paris, Seoul, New York City, San Francisco, and Madison, Wisconsin, according to The Associated Press.

Many U.S. students were excused from classes to participate in the rallies. Hours later, Fox News Host Laura Ingraham addressed the demonstrations on The Ingraham Angle.

Ingraham and contributor Raymond Arroyo waded into the “hysteria” over climate change on the “Friday Follies” segment of the program. Ingraham asked Arroyo to give the audience some insight into how “climate alarm-ism” is rattling the young.

“There’s a hysteria that’s emerging Laura, among the young and it’s gotten so bad that these young people are literally having breakdowns,” Arroyo said.

📽Video: This @IngrahamAngle #FridayFollies was a total surprise…As was the effect of heated Climate rhetoric on kids. Watch this: https://t.co/0qQlvnYnUO — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) September 21, 2019

He tossed to a clip of a teenage climate activist testifying earlier in the week on Capitol Hill, where the girl warned lawmakers the planet is “collapsing” because of climate change.

Arroyo said emotions are running so high over the issue that some young people are having health problems.

“It is getting so bad the American Psychological Association has labeled this condition ‘eco-anxiety,'” he noted. “Young people are being treated for depression and anxiety because they truly believe the world is coming to an end because of climate change.”

Arroyo introduced a recent clip from HBO’s Big Little Lies that he said “captured this mania.”

The video showed Laura Dern’s character Renata Klein complaining to school officials that her eight-year-old daughter is being scared “into a coma” by discussions over climate change.

Arroyo and Ingraham both got a good laugh from the clip.

He went on to blame the media for scaring kids. But Ingraham said the climate change movement aims to get young people to “turn over your freedom, your individual liberty to a greater good of government control.”