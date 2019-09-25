Fox News Tops Rivals in Coverage of Announcement of Donald Trump Impeachment Investigation

Fox News topped the news channels in the special coverage Tuesday of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

According to early numbers from Nielsen, from 5-5:15 PM ET, Fox News drew 3.3 million viewers, compared to 2.4 million for MSNBC and 1.5 million for CNN. Fox News also topped in the key 25-54 demographic, drawing 551,000 viewers to CNN’s 365,000 and MSNBC’s 305,000.

In the 4:30-7 PM ET time frame, in which the networks were focused on the buildup and then reaction to Pelosi’s announcement, Fox News drew 2.8 million viewers to 2.2 million for MSNBC and 1.4 million for CNN. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News drew 472,000 to CNN’s 391,000 and MSNBC’s 323,000.

In primetime, Fox News garnered 3.5 million viewers to 2.6 million for MSNBC and 1.3 million for CNN. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News led with 620,000 to 516,000 for MSNBC and 444,000 for CNN.

Hannity was the top rated cable news show Tuesday night with 3.9 million viewers, followed by 3.4 million for Tucker Carlson Tonight, according to numbers released by Fox News.

News and broadcast networks are planning continued special coverage today, including Trump’s planned press conference at 4 PM ET during his visit to the UN General Assembly.