Fox Sets Live Emmy Awards Red Carpet Pre-Shows With Jenny McCarthy, Shannon Sharpe & Kelly Osbourne

The Masked Singer panelist Jenny McCarthy, Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe and Kelly Osbourne have been tapped to host Fox’s live Emmy pre-shows. Live Emmy Red Carpet Preshow kicks off at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT, followed by Fox’s Live Emmy Red Carpet Arrivals at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, on Sunday, September 22.

The shows will include celebrity interviews and red carpet critiques, along with a special reveal from Season 2 of Fox’s hit reality singing competition The Masked Singer.

Fox also will air exclusive behind-the-scenes streaming coverage on Backstage Live!, the Television Academy’s Emmy night companion program, with a behind-the-scenes look at winners backstage on Emmys.com, Fox.com and Facebook Live.

In addition to serving as a panelist on The Masked Singer, McCarthy hosts her own radio talk show on Sirius XM, The Jenny McCarthy Show. McCarthy previously co-hosted The View, executive-produced and starred in Donnie Loves Jenny and hosted late-night talk show The Jenny McCarthy Show.

Sharpe spent 14 years in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls and finishing his career as the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns by a tight end. Sharpe was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and, along with Skip Bayless, is co-host of Skip And Shannon: Undisputed on FS1.

Osbourne first became known during her stint on the reality series The Osbournes with her family, for which they won a 2002 Emmy ward for Outstanding Reality Program. She was a member of the judging panel on Project Runway: Junior and also appeared as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent. Most recently she appeared on Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour, an unscripted program that follows the adventures of her father and brother.

Fox’s live red carpet pre-shows will be executive-produced by Rob Silverstein (Access Hollywood, Access Hollywood Live) and co-executive-produced by John Ferracane (ABC World News Tonight) for Fox Alternative Entertainment.

The 71st Emmy Awards air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 22 (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00-8:00 PM PT live), on Fox.