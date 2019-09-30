Fox Nabs Country Music Family Drama From Melissa London Hilfers, Jason Owen & SideCar With Penalty

Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to an untitled country music family dynasty drama from writer Melissa London Hilfers, Jason Owen’s Sandbox Entertainment and Fox Entertainment-owned SideCar Content Accelerator. The project is a co-production of SideCar and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Hilfers, the Untitled Country Music Dynasty Drama, inspired by one of the most fascinating family dynasties in history, is described as an epic, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. The Romans divide their time between Austin, where their home is, and Nashville, where the business is. They’re passionate and fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with heartfelt honesty, the very foundation of this family’s success is a lie. When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, the Romans’ reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy leading to more lies, betrayal and murder.

Hilfers executive produces with Owen and SideCar’s Gail Berman.

Hilfers is a New York-based screenwriter whose current projects include a reboot of the thriller Jagged Edge at Sony with Halle Berry starring, and Unfit at Amazon Studios with Dakota Johnson attached to star. Prior to writing, she was a litigator at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP. She is repped by Alan Gasmer & Friends and attorney Alison Binder.

Owen, President/CEO of Sandbox Entertainment, launched the full-service management and entertainment company in 2010 and represents artists including Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Dan+Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Midland and legacy clients including the John R. Cash Revocable Trust. Recently, Owen served as Executive Producer alongside Faith Hill & Oprah’s Lisa Erspamer to launch Nashville’s first national daytime syndicated talk show, Pickler & Ben. He also has been an executive producer for Showtime’s music documentary Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul, The Cooking Channel’s, Kimberly’s Simply Southern, (a cooking series starring Little Big Town member, Kimberly Schlapman); and Shania Twain’s hit ABC-TV concert special Shania: Still The One Live from Vegas.

Named Billboard’s 2018 Executive of the Year, Owen is also co-president of Monument Records (an imprint of Sony Music Entertainment).