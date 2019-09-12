Fox Nabs ‘Grow Up’ Comedy From Tommy Johnagin, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker & Kapital As Put Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Fox has given a put pilot commitment to Grow Up, a coming-of-age single camera-comedy from writer-comedian Tommy Johnagin (Man with a Plan), Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker’s Ehsugadee Productions, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV, where Halpern and Schumacker are under an overall deal.

Written by Johnagin, Grow Up, inspired by a true story, is a central Florida–set dual coming-of-age comedy about a boy becoming a man and a man becoming an adult, framed by conversations between those two men later in life.

Johnagin executive produces with Halpern and Schumacker for Ehsugadee, and Kaplan and Dana Honor for Kapital.

The project is a co-production between Warner Bros. TV, Ehsugadee Productions, Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment.

Johnagin is currently a supervising producer on CBS’ Man With a Plan, which is going into its fourth season. He has been performing standup since he was 18 and has appeared on a number of late-night shows, including CBS’ Late Late Show with James Corden, Late Show with David Letterman and Conan, among others.

Johnagin has long-standing relationships with Kaplan and Halpern & Schumacker. Kaplan signed Johnagin as a client years ago when Kaplan was still an agent at WMA after seeing him perform at the South Beach Comedy Festival. Meanwhile, Halpern and Schumacker wrote a family comedy starring vehicle for Johnagin, based on his life, which was in development at CBS during the 2014-15 season with a production commitment. Additionally, the trio did together The Six Hundred Dollar weekly podcast.

Halpern and Schumacker most recently co-created and executive produce DC Universe’s animated comedy Harley Quinn, set for premiere in October, and co-wrote comedic drama The End of the World As We Know It, which went to pilot at the CW. They previously served as executive producers/showrunners on NBC comedy Powerless.

This broadcast pitch season, Kapital also has a put pilot commitment at CBS for a Corinne Kingsbury comedy.