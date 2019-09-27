Fox Buys Workplace Comedy From Heather Anne Campbell & SideCar

Fox has put in development a multi-camera workplace comedy from writer, comedian and actress Heather Anne Campbell (Saturday Night Live, Whose Line Is It Anyway?) and Fox Entertainment-owned SideCar Content Accelerator.

Written by Campbell, the Untitled Heather Anne Campbell Comedy centers on online shopping company Endless that has taken over nearly every aspect of life. Warehouse 14 is Endless’ West Coast distribution center, and it’s so big it has three zip codes. The people who work in the warehouse are each on different trajectories – some are climbing the ladder of success while others are sliding toward obsolescence. It’s a big warehouse in a brave new world. A world designed by Endless, filled with the stories of Warehouse 14.

Campbell executive produces with SideCar’s Gail Berman. The project is a co-production of SideCar and Fox Entertainment. It is one of almost dozen projects SideCar has in development at Fox.

Campbell’s credits include Saturday Night Live, for which she shared a writing Emmy nomination, Whose Line is it Anyway?, The Eric Andre Show, Man Seeking Woman, Corporate, and Fox’s Animation Domination High-Def late-night programming block. She is currently a co-executive producer on Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot and prior to that was a writer on TBS’ Miracle Workers.

She is simultaneously co-writing the feature Any Person, Living or Dead with Simon Rich for Legendary with Kumail Nanjiani attached to star and Jonathan Krisel attached to direct. Additionally, she writes and voices cartoons on AOK, has been nominated for a Webby, and has nearly half a billion views online. Campbell is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Morris Yorn.