Fox Buys L.A.-Set ‘City Hall’ Drama From Writer Bruce Romans, SideCar; LA Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorell To Executive Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has put in development City Hall, an hour-long Los Angeles-set drama from writer Bruce Romans (Deputy, The Punisher), the Nacelle Company and Fox Entertainment-owned SideCar Content Accelerator. Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorell will serve as an executive producer.

Courtesy of The Nacelle Company

Written By Romans, City Hall is a character driven drama, centering on the lives of the three most powerful people in Los Angeles: Mayor Ben Bautista, a rising Democratic political star; his loyal Chief of Staff, Maya Phillips; and the Deputy Mayor, Jack Cavanaugh. While this trio don’t always see eye-to-eye politically, they are committed to making the city a better place. But this is a Sisyphean task, which will exact a toll on our characters and test their moral compasses as they are confronted with the relevant issues facing Los Angeles on a daily basis. The show will pull back the curtain on the inner workings of local government as our characters experience the trials and tribulations of maintaining a peaceful city and find a way to work together to solve the city’s problems.

Romans executive produces with SideCar’s Gail Berman, Gorell and Nacelle’s Matt Ochacher. SideCar co-produces with Fox Entertainment.

Romans currently serves as executive producer on Fox’s Deputy and recently served as supervising producer on The Punisher. His other writing-producing credits include AMC’s Hell on Wheels and TNT’s Falling Skies.