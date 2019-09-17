Fox Buys ‘Everyday Insanity’ Family Drama From Laura Bensick, Sterling K. Brown & Ken Olin With Penalty

Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to Everyday Insanity, a one-hour drama from writer Laura Bensick; This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and his Indian Meadows Productions; executive producer Ken Olin; and 20th Century Fox TV, where Brown and Indian Meadows and Olin are under deals.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Bensick, Everyday Insanity, inspired by Bensick’s life events, is an uplifting drama about three wildly different families who form a “created family” to support each other after their loved ones are diagnosed with mental illnesses.

Bensick executive produces with Brown, Danielle Reardon and Olin. 20th Century Fox Television co-produces with Indian Meadows and Fox Entertainment.

Bensick began her storytelling career with an autobiographical play that was produced by theaters in Los Angeles and St. Louis. Her pilot, The Mother, which touches on her experiences of being raised in a family that was affected by mental illness, made the top 10 of the 2016 Launch Pad Pilots Competition. She earned her MFA in writing for screen and television from USC. Bensick was a semifinalist for the 2015 Disney/ABC Writing Program, and a finalist at the 2015 Austin Film Festival.

In 2018, Brown created Indian Meadows Productions under a pact with 20th Century Fox Television. The company’s chief mandate is to champion diversity while developing and producing entertaining, educational and edifying projects for film, broadcast, cable and streaming. Indian Meadows is attached to executive produce a limited series adaptation of author Esi Edugyan’s award-winning novel Washington Black for 20th Century Fox TV. Brown is repped by JWS Entertainment, Innovative and Ziffren Brittenham.

Olin, an executive producer and director on This Is Us, recently signed an overall deal with the drama series’ producer 20th Century Fox Television; Roxy Olin is the development executive for their production company, After Portsmouth.