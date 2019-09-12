Lauren Petterson Replaces Brian Jones As President Of Fox Business

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott on Thursday announced a major change at the top of Fox Business Network: Lauren Petterson is replacing Brian Jones as president.

Petterson will continue to oversee talent development at Fox News Channel. She had also overseen “Fox & Friends,” the highly successful morning news franchise.

“Lauren has extraordinary skills in developing programming and working with talent and I am confident she will lead Fox Business to even further success,” Scott said in a statement.

Jones is departing after 20 years at Fox Business and Fox News. “We wish him continued success as he embarks on his next chapter,” Scott said.

He said in a statement, “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Lauren for several years. Always a kind, creative and collaborative colleague, I’m sure she will lead the hard working Fox Business team to the next level.”

Petterson was senior Vice President of morning programming and talent development for Fox News Channel, where she oversaw Fox & Friends for the past 11 years. She took on the additional role in talent development three years ago.

She said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to take on this new, challenging role at a pivotal time in business news and look forward to working with such a dedicated and talented staff both on and off the air.”

Jones was at the helm of the launch team with Fox Business debuted in 2007. He also directed the first two presidential primary debates in the channel’s history in the 2016 cycle.

