Fox Business Network Adds ‘Barron’s Roundtable’ To Friday Lineup

Fox Business Network will launch Barron’s Roundtable on Friday, a new weekly primetime program hosted by Barron’s editor-at-large Jack Otter.

The show will air at 10 p.m. ET on Fridays, following Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street and WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker.

The channel also introduced a “brand refresh” on Monday, with a new tagline, “Invested In You,” and streamlined graphics, a new website and app.

Barron’s Roundtable will feature interviews with investors and major industry leaders on the week ahead on Wall Street. The show also will feature Jack Hough, associate editor of Barron’s, providing behind the scenes stories from the most recent issues of the publication, as well as a preview of his Streetwise investing column.

Otter previously served as the interim editor in chief at Barron’s and associate publisher of Barron’s Growth Wealth and Asset Management division. He also had stints at SmartMoney and as the founding editor of CBS MoneyWatch.com.

“We’ve made Fridays the destination for smart and in-depth business coverage for everyday Americans who aspire to have financial freedom, and we’re excited to add Jack to our formidable line-up,” said Lauren Petterson, president of Fox Business. She succeeded Brian Jones as president of the network earlier this month.