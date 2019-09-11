Former ‘Survivor’ Producer Bruce Beresford-Redman Freed After Years In Mexican Prison For Killing Wife

Bruce Beresford-Redman, a former producer on reality series Survivor, has been released from a Mexican prison after spending years behind bars in connection with the death of his wife.

The TV producer was convicted in the killing of wife Mónica Burgos during a family vacation with their two children at a Cancun resort in 2010. Her naked and beaten body was found in a septic tank on what would have been her 42nd birthday.

Investigators said at the time that Burgos died following a violent confrontation with her husband.

Beresford-Redman, now 48, maintained his innocence throughout the case.

He returned home, but was arrested in November 2010 and extradited to Mexico. The case made international headlines, and he was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years in prison. His release comes after serving just over seven years.

Los Angeles TV station KTLA 5 caught up with Beresford-Redman Monday night outside his home in Gardena, California.

“Thanks, I really have no comment. I appreciate your interest,” he told a news reporter. “Thank you. There’s no comment.”

Beresford-Redman during a March 2013 hearing. Alonso Cupul/Shutterstock

Meantime NBC 4 interviewed some of his neighbors, who all appeared shocked by his release.

“I’m surprised and I’m disappointed,” neighbor Maria Doll told the TV station. “At least you should be old and gray by the time you get out.”

Beresford-Redman was released on June 20, with credit for good behavior, according to NBC 4. He also paid $2,000 in restitution.

The station said it interviewed his former attorney in Mexico, who said under Mexican law, prisoners are eligible for release after serving 60 percent of a sentence.

Since Beresford-Redman spent nearly a year in jail in Los Angeles before he was extradited, he qualified for early release.