Former ‘Southern Charm’ Star Thomas Ravenel Pleads Guilty To Assault & Battery Charges

Former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel pleaded guilty today to third degree assault and battery in a Charleston County, South Carolina court, agreeing to a $500 fine and a 30-day suspended jail sentence. He will be on probation in lieu of jail time.

Ravenel was removed from the Bravo TV show in the wake of rape allegations by Dawn Ledwell, his children’s nanny. She filed a police report in June 2018 against him after hearing of other sexual assault allegations made against him. He was arrested in September 2018.

Ledwell was not in court but had a letter read aloud. She accused him of trying to kiss her while she was cleaning his home one evening. From there, the incident escalated.

Ravenel admitted his guilt as part of his sentencing. “Your honor, on the night of the incident I did attempt to kiss her and in so doing I grabbed her arm and that was wrong, and I am much appreciative of the opportunity to apologize to her in court today.”

Ravenel has also been accused in a separate sexual assault accusation from a woman he met on Tinder in 2015. Ravenel settled with that woman for $200,000 and had her sign a non-disclosure agreement, but the woman’s daughter brought up the allegations online.

Ravenel served as South Carolina state treasurer for six months in 2007 before being indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges. He resigned in July 2007 and was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for the charges in March 2008.