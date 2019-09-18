Focus Pre-Buys Key Int’l Territories On Sally Potter Drama ‘Molly’ Starring Javier Bardem & Elle Fanning; HanWay Closes Most Of World

EXCLUSIVE: Focus has pre-bought a handful of key international territories on Sally Potter (The Party) feature Molly, starring Elle Fanning, Javier Bardem, Chris Rock, Laura Linney and Salma Hayek.

Universal Pictures International will release the film for Focus next year in a collection of territories we understand includes UK, France, Germany, Italy and Australia/NZ. Bleecker Street has U.S. rights.

HanWay Films handles international sales and has all-but sold out on the film. Additional deals have closed with Sun Diamond for Latin America and Spain, Volga for CIS and Baltics, Hakuhodo for Japan, Film Coopi for Switzerland, Odeon for Greece, Fabula for Turkey, Discovery for Ex-Yugoslavia, Shoval for Israel, Front Row for Middle East and Shaw for Singapore.

The film will chart a wild day in the life of a man (Bardem) on the edge, held together by the unconditional love of his daughter (Fanning). Bardem’s character has several parallel lives: a passionate marriage with his childhood sweetheart Dolores (Hayek) in Mexico; a struggling career as a drummer in Manhattan with his more successful lover, Adam (Rock); and a life of solitude on a remote Greek island, where a chance encounter with two young tourists unmasks some uncomfortable truths.

Currently in post-production, the movie shot in Spain and New York.

Potter’s long-time producing partner Christopher Sheppard made the film through banner Adventure Pictures. It was co-developed by BBC Films and the BFI and was funded by HanWay Films, Bleecker Street, Ingenious Media, BBC Films, the BFI, Chimney Pot Sverige AB and Film i Väst.

Orlando and The Tango Lesson writer-director Potter most recently made Berlin and London Film Festival title The Party.