Phoebe Waller-Bridge Says “This is Getting Ridiculous” As ‘Fleabag’ Wins Best Comedy Emmy

A sex addict won over the Vice President of the United States at the Primetime Emmys on Sunday as Amazon Prime Video’s Fleabag won Outstanding Comedy series over HBO’s multiple Emmy-winning Veep, considered to be a sentimental favorite in its final season.

“Well, this is just getting ridiculous,” Fleabag creator-writer-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge said as the Fleabag team took the stage. “Fleabag started as a one woman show at Edinburgh Festival in 2014. The journey has been absolutely mental to get here.”

It capped a big night for the comedy, a co-production with the BBC. Waller-Bridge earlier won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and the show won for both writing (Waller-Bridge again) and directing (Harry Bradbeer).

After the series was announced as winner of the marquee Comedy category, Waller-Bridge thanked producer brothers Harry and Jack Williams.

“I told them two jokes over a pint (and they said) we’ll option you,” she said.

She also thanked Season 2 co-star Andrew Scott, who played the season’s so-called “Hot Priest.” “He came into our Fleabag world like a whirlwind (with) a performance of such depth and complexity it elevated the whole thing for all of us,” she said.

The acceptance got the biggest laugh when Bradbeer briefly took the mike. “I forgot to thank my wife when I was up here, we’ve had a very difficult hour,” he said. “Please give her a round of applause.”

The award was presented by comedy legend Norman Lear, the oldest winner in Emmy history, and Marisa Tomei, who gave what Lear called “the most unimaginable rendition” portraying Edith Bunker in ABC’s All in the Family Live.