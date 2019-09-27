More ‘Fleabag’ From Phoebe Waller-Bridge Hopes Amazon Boss Jennifer Salke After Emmy Wins

Coming off big Emmy wins on Sunday, the Amazon Studios boss took to the stage to talk shop & her desire for more of a certain comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said that Fleabag is done, but Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke isn’t quite ready to let the Emmy winning comedy go just yet.

“I’ll have to really know that and see evidence of that before I really buy in,” the exec admitted tonight at a SRO Paley Center shindig in Beverley Hills. Admitting “people will say I’m in denial,” Salke was clearly hoping that Waller-Bridge was down for at least one more season of the series based on her 2013 one-woman show.

“She probably thinking to herself like ‘geez do I have another story to tell because people really love this,’” Salke told the Paley audience of where she hoped the “surrounded by all those trophies” Fleabag creator’s head was at after sweeping Outstanding Comedy Series, and Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series on Sunday at the Emmys.

Coming off a record breaking 71st Primetime Emmy Awards haul with big wins for Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon finalized a multi-million dollar overall deal with Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Fleabag may or may not be over after two seasons and Killing Eve is continuing over on BBC America, but the new agreement will see James Bond screenplay contributor Waller-Bridge create and produce new small screen content to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video globally.

“She’s a very prolific producer, but she’s not going to do a show just to do a show,” Salke said of Waller-Bridge’s next move for Amazon. “She was thinking about a movie, thinking about a show, “ the Amazon boss added of the conversations she’s had with the Fleabag creator leading up to the big deal that was executed in the past few days.

“She’s pretty special.”

In a wide ranging conversation that was more than just Fleabag believe it or not, Salke also told the Paley crowd that the Al Pacino-led The Hunt will debut early in 2020.

Salke also expressed her high hopes for the two seasons of the Lena Waite EP’d Them: Covenant The Amazon exec had high praise for first time showrunner and writer Little Marvin on the 1950s set show, which is why the Jeff Bezos company has signed him to an overall deal of his own with Amazon.

Salke would not reveal what Amazon Prime has cooking with Nicole Kidman, but she did say “exciting announcements to come” with the Oscar winner.

“We are not in the volume game, we’re in the curation game.”

Indeed.