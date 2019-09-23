‘Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge: Multiple Emmy Wins “Feels Like The Right Way To End It”

Fleabag cleaned up at the Emmys on Sunday, beating out such Emmy stalwarts as Veep and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to take home best comedy series, while creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge additionally won for lead comedy actress and best writing, along with Harry Bradbeer’s directing win.

Backstage, Waller-Bridge once again confirmed Fleabag is over for good after its second season, but said this was the perfect ending to the show that follows one woman as she navigates life and love in London.

“To be honest this feels like the most beautiful way to say goodbye to it actually,” she said. “It does feel like the story is complete. It is so nice to hear that so many people loved it, it’s like maybe she shouldn’t have waved goodbye at the end… but it feels like the right way to end it, to go out on a high.”

She seemed overwhelmed by the show’s Emmy successes. “I feel like I’ve come in the back door and just nicked something, is the honest truth,” she laughed, “but it’s just very special.”

Asked how close to herself the character of Fleabag is, Waller-Bridge said, “It’s not autobiographical, but it’s really, really personal,” she said. “I do feel like this character came out of me. At the very beginning of writing this, I was feeling quite cynical and quite bleak about the world.”

Calling the wins a “huge, huge surprise,” Waller-Bridge also offered accolades to Scott who surprised many when he didn’t get a nomination for his Season 2 supporting role. Andrew walked into that space and everything started making sense,” she said. “I was very inspired by Andrew and his own heart, and hotness, to be fair.”

She also told Deadline on the red carpet before the show that while his lack of nomination was unfortunate, they had drawn it up to being “one of those things”, and the cast was very much there as a family, enjoying the nominations together.

Backstage she also confirmed that Scott’s ‘hot priest’ storyline was not taken from her own love life. “I’m usually I’m a big fan of ‘write what you know’, but in this case it wasn’t so on the nose,” she said. “I had known that I wanted to write about religion and faith.”

Also, she wanted to write a universal story. “There was so much that was political about it,” she said, “but it’s really about one person’s journey; it’s really about how hard it is for somebody that hates themselves to fall in love and hopefully that is relevant across all times.”