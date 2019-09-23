Amazon’s ‘Fleabag’ Sweeps Comedy Series Writing, Directing Categories

Click to Skip Ad
In accepting her Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series on Sunday, Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was both humble – “I’m really shaking, oh my God, look at her!” she said directly to her Emmy statuette – and as irreverent as is befitting for her character, the sexually impulsive Fleabag.

Starting off humble she thanked cast, crew and writers, as well as offering a shout out to director Harry Bradbeer, just before Bradbeer stepped up to take the award for Outstanding Directing for a comedy series.

“This one’s for you,” Bradbeer lauded Waller-Bridge when his turn onstage arrived.

Turning cheeky, Waller-Bridge said of her golden Emmy: “The reason that we do it is this.” And, she added before leaving the stage, “It’s just really wonderful to know, and reassuring, that a dirty, pervy, angry, messed up woman can make it to the Emmys.”

