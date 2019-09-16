‘Firefly Lane’: Yael Yurman Set As Series Regular, Jon Ecker & Brandon Jay McLaren To Recur In Netflix Drama

Yael Yurman (Once Upon A Time, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) is set as a series regular and Jon Ecker (Queen of the South) and Ransom alum Brandon Jay McLaren will recur opposite Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke and Ben Lawson in Netflix’s upcoming drama series Firefly Lane, based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah. Production begins next week in Vancouver.

Written and executive produced by Maggie Friedman, who also serves as showrunner, Firefly Lane is the sweeping story of two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond, spanning four tumultuous decades.

Firefly Lane follows the story of Kate (Chalke) and Tully’s (Heigl) enduring friendship from their teen years through their 40s — as they weather career ups and downs, love triangles, marriage and divorce, and countless dramas along with way. Throughout their lives, the one constant they have is each other: partners in crime, platonic soulmates, always up for their next adventure.

Yurman will play Marah, Kate’s daughter, a rebel just starting to come out of her shell. She is trying to figure out who she is at a time when her parents’ split has turned her world upside down.

Ecker will play Max Brody, a sexy and big-hearted EMT who shares a one night stand with Tully. She initially writes off Max because he’s much younger, but over time he will reveal he has a lot of substance and strong character, and the two begin a sexy of complicated romance.

McLaren will play Travis, a handsome widowed father whose daughter attends the same school as Kate’s (Chalke) daughter, Marah, and finds himself bonding with Kate.

Friedman executive produces with Stephanie Germain, Lee Rose, Heigl and Shawn Williamson. Peter O’Fallon will direct and executive produce the first episode.

Yurman recurred as Anastasia on Once Upon A Time and will be seen in Snowpiercer.

Narcos alum Ecker plays the key recurring role of Guero on USA’s Queen of the South.

McLaren most recently starred as Oliver Yates in CBS’ crime-drama series, Ransom. He also recurred in Lifetime’s UnReal and Bravo!’s Girlfriends Guide to Divorce, and was a series regular in USA Network’s Graceland. McLaren is repped by Berwick & Kovacik, Trisko Talent Management and Buchwald.

Yurman is repped by 11:11 Entertainment and Connekt Creative Agency in Canada.